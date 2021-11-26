By Dirisu Yakubu

The lawmaker representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District, Tanko Almakura, yesterday enjoined youths in the northern part of the country to get involve in governance and help in efforts to overcome the current challengers facing the region.

Almakura stated this in his opening address at the inauguration of the newly elected Speaker, Principal Officers and Members the Third Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria, NYAN, in Abuja.

He said, “You cannot drive the political and economic activities of Northern Nigeria without the youths.

“I admonish you today, to take the lead in the sensitisation of the region to overcome the current challenges bedeviling the region.

“You need to participate actively in the affairs of the state so as to help the government in addressing all the issues that are causing set back to the region,” he said.

Almakura was represented at the event by the Director-General of his Campaign Organisation, Mr. Dominic Alancha.

Speaking shortly after his inauguration, the new Speaker, Mr. Ibrahim Lawal said the perception of creating minorities and majorities among Northerners should have no place in the region.

He explained that discrimination based on place of birth; faith or ethnic group of any Northerner should not be allowed to continue.

“We demand with immediate effect other region governors must take proactive steps to protect members of northern communities who live in their regions.

“We also call on the federal government to protect both herders and farmers and to prosecute attackers, and as well as carry out its National Livestock Transformation Plan.

“We condemned the continuous senseless killings, abduction and destruction of lives and properties in the Northern region of the country by terrorist group.

“We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to continue in his efforts to get rid of this terrorist group, who has brought pains and agony to our people.

“We implore our governors who are Chief Security Officers in their various states to continue to support Mr. President in ensuring that normalcy returns to the region,’’ Lawal said.

Also speaking, Ukasha Hamza Rahama, .the former Speaker of the Second Assembly thanked his members for their support.

He said during his term the assembly was about to collaborate with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and Ministry of Health to organize programmes for northern youths.

My Prayer is the new leaders should continue to press on to ensure that the issue of insecurity is overcome in the north’’.

Similarly, the Chairman, Board of Trustee, Northern Youths, Mr. John Aba, said the spirit of the youths in national development cannot be overemphasized.

“The strength of the nation lies on the youths. What is happening in the north is clear sabotage.

“The youths have a big role to play. The northern youths would be a deciding factor in the 2023 general election to produce the president of this country,’’ Aba said.