By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has said giving the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, the opportunity to make his case in court was a favour.

The President said when Kanu jumped bail, got re-arrested and brought back, he(Buhari) felt the best thing was to subject Kanu to the system (judiciary).

Buhari made these points when he met the Igbo leaders (Highly Respected Igbo Greats), led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, in Abuja.

They had come to plead with the President to release Kanu unconditionally and made a pledge that the pro-Biafra State agitator would stop his activities.

Buhari told them: “You’ve made an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious.

“In the last six years, since I became President, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the judiciary.

“God has spared you, and given you a clear head at this age, with very sharp memory. A lot of people half your age are confused already.

“But the demand you made is heavy. I will consider it.”

President Buhari said when Kanu jumped bail, got arrested and brought back to the country, “I said the best thing was to subject him to the system.

“Let him make his case in court, instead of giving very negative impressions of the country from outside.

“I feel it’s even a favour to give him that opportunity,” he said of Kanu, the IPOB leader.

