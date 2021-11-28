…scores Buhari low on security

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Ovie of Umiaghwa-Abraka kingdom, Delta state, His Royal Majesty, Air Vice Marshal Lucky Ararile ( rtd) has said the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government has failed to secure lives and properties in the country, urging the National Assembly to legislate into existence the rights of Nigerians to bear arms for self defence.

The monarch who was the Keynote Speaker yesterday at the 12th conference of the Urhobo Historical Society, UHS, with the theme ” Security, culture and the future of Urhobo nation”, which held at the Urhobo Cultural centre, Uvwiamuge, Agbarho, Delta state also called on the Federal government to begin the process of evicting foreign Fulanis largely at the root of crime, kidnapping , in the country.

“The primary purpose of government is the preservation of lives and properties . The current government has failed on this score.”,he said.

“This government must start the process of disarming and expelling these criminals. ECOWAS protocol cannot be used as an excuse . After all when our economic interests were threatened by smuggling along our borders, we closed them. “,he said.

“If the government is unwilling to expel them, Nigerians should be allowed to bear arms to defend themselves. “, he added.

“The Minister of Defence has implicitly confirmed the rights of Nigerians to defend themselves. I add my voice to that of General T.Y. Danjuma that Nigerians must organise to defend themselves and the National Assembly must legislate the rights of Nigerians to bear arms since foreigners do so unchallenged by the security agencies”, he said.

While calling for restructuring of Urhobo Progress Union, the apex Urhobo platform, to include security of Urhobo communities as a cardinal focus of the body, the monarch among others also called for creation of a robust security outfit across Urhobo lands to be known as Delta Central Security Network, DCSN, adding that it should establish alliances with neighbouring ethnic nationalities that share common vision.

Earlier in his Welcome address, President of the UHS, Dr Aruegodore Oyiborhoro said the body was formed in 1998 to document the history, culture and lifestyle of the Urhobo people, adding that in the twenty years of the existence of the body, it had published five books.

Member representing Ughelli/Udu federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Francis Waive who was the Guest of Honour, said all sections of the country should continue to push for fiscal federalism, commending the Keynote Speaker for his address.