By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The former governor of Imo state and the Senator representing Imo West senatorial district, on Saturday called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, and other security agencies to investigate him (Okorocha) on the alleged sponsoring of insecurity in Imo state.

Okorocha stated this to newsmen in Owerri, through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, following the accusation by the Imo state government that he (Okorocha) was the one sponsoring insecurity in the State.

The two-term former governor denied he would not do such a thing and that he loves peace, unity and harmony to continue to reign in Imo state, the way he said it was during his tenure.

According to Senator Okorocha, “The good news is that Nigerians in general and Imo people in particular, know Okorocha and his history. He has a history of peace, harmony and unity. The history of uplifting life and building the Nation. The history of tolerance. He has Conviviality as a guide or principle. Okorocha loves peace and also pursues peace with vigour.

“We would rather urge the Imo Governor to see every Imo man and woman as a Stakeholder in the Imo project. And carry everybody along to see how best, to bring out the long known peaceful State from the current quagmire.

“This is not what Imo was known for. And all hands must be on deck, to get the problem solved. It does not require muscle-flexing. Or push me, I push you.

“Having said all these, it is our candid request, that the Inspector-General of Police and other Concerned Security Agencies, should investigate the Imo governor’s accusation against Okorocha, to find out the truth or otherwise of this costly accusation. We would also delight that the outcome of their findings be made public, in due course”

“Okorocha governed Imo for eight years and ensured enviable peace, water-tight Security, bubbling and lively State and would not imagine or have any reason to dream of encouraging Security Collapse in his dear State. This is not possible and can never be possible. And with God on the part of the State and her people, this Security palaver will be a thing of the past, so that Imo people can once again, enjoy the peace they were known for.

“Okorocha prays that God Almighty should, in His infinite mercy, bring back the agape love for one another, which Imo people were known for and the interesting peace Imo State was known for since what is impossible to man, is possible with God,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria