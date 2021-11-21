By Nnamdi Ojiego

Osun State government said it has uncovered a plot by a group of political dissidents to set the state on fire and then blame it on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

This was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode.

The statement, titled, ‘No place for political vultures in Osun’, reads: “We are aware of a plot by a group of political dissidents to set the state on fire and then blame it on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. We are also aware that the scheme has already come on stream with false allegation issued that the life of one of them was in danger which was followed by a staged attack on the Oranmiyan House by their goons.

“This statement is therefore a reaffirmation of the resolve of the government to protect the peace of the land and safeguard the lives and property of our citizens from vultures hovering over the state. It is also a warning that the government will not sit by and watch as anarchists prowl the land with their politics of violence. There is no place for lawlessness in our state.

“This is imperative given the activities of a band of desperate pseudo-progressive politicians who have locked themselves out of relevance and are now seeking to break heads and bones. We know it is in the character of wolves to visit violence in their environment so they can have something to eat. But Osun State is not a jungle and the government will not allow anyone, no matter who they are, to turn it into a jungle.

“The latest unfounded, untrue accusation by one of the dissidents that the government was behind an attempt on his life is a wicked assault. We also must use this opportunity to remind the said dissent that slander is punishable according to the Nigerian constitution.”

