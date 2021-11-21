.

By Adesina Wahab

The Alumni Association of Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Osun State has said the institution should be separated from the reportage of the alleged murder of a Master’s degree student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Mr Timothy Adegoke, some days ago at Hilton Hotels, Ile Ife.

The body, in a statement on Saturday by the National President, Mr Olatunji Quadri Olayinka, said repeatedly mentioning or tagging the university while commenting or reporting the matter was a disservice to the university, students and the alumni.

“The Oduduwa University Ipetumodu Alumni Association (OUIAA) has been keenly following the news about the sad event that claimed the life of Mr Timothy Adegoke; a Masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University who was said to have lodged in Hilton Hotels, Ile-Ife, Osun state on November 5, 2021.

“Mr Adegoke, like every human being had a right to live and did not deserve to die in his prime.

“We, at this time send our condolences to the family, friends and associates of Mr Timothy Adegoke, and pray God grants them the fortitude to bear this huge loss.

“In the same vein, we plead with the Nigeria Police Force to not relent in their efforts at unravelling the truth concerning the incident that claimed the innocent man’s life and to ensure justice is served.

“However, we condemn in strong terms the unethical, distasteful, unreasonable, illogical and selfish manner in which some prominent news media in the country framed and projected the story just to create more “traffic” for their online sites and sell more papers at the newsstands.

“The sad event which is currently under investigation did not happen in Oduduwa University premises!

“Our higher citadel of learning which has produced highly placed youths in the society in just12 years of her existence has no affiliation whatsoever in the unfolding story and as such, it became a surprise as to why peddlers of substandard news would drag the name of the university into the mix.

“While Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu (OUI) is one of the many businesses established by the owner of Hilton Hotels, Chief Ramon Adegoke Adedoyin, the university is operated and administered under a qualified Senate Committee and Governing Council who are seasoned professionals in their areas of expertise.

Therefore there is no justification in the actions of these half-baked media outfits who normally should know the intended and unintended consequences such mudslinging act would have on old, current and new students of OUI, yet attempted tarnishing the image of the school for monetary gains. This act should stop at this stage, Hilton hotels is not Oduduwa University!

“It is entirely unfair to discredit the institution over something unconnected to it. Private institutions are not cheap in Nigeria; hence one can guess what a lot of parents and students (old and new) must have gone through to pay tuition and all.

“We, therefore, implore well-thinking Nigerians to be mindful of our stand on this case as an Alumni body. Oduduwa University is one of the most peaceful private schools in Nigeria with zero rates of unrest or obnoxious incidents. The school has never recorded any form of interruption to its academic calendar except of course during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The students and alumni of Oduduwa University should not have to go through this avoidable emotional trauma. The public should please refrain from unmindfully linking the institution to any disreputable act,” the statement read.