.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The traditional ruler of Umuneke-Nna Ugiri, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Jude Onyenagbaru, and families have gone into hiding over an alleged failed attempt to kidnap the monarch last Tuesday.

Vanguard gathered from the community on Saturday that the monarch and members of his family mostly at night would relocate to unknown destinations for fear of attack.

The incident happened at Umuanu Amauku Obollo in Isiala Mbano at a construction site of a filling station in the area.

This was even as the matter has been reported to the Imo Commissioner of Police Rabiu Hussaini, by a delegation of traditional rulers in the state, last Wednesday. The monarchs urged the Police to go after the suspects in the community to avert further endangering the life of their colleagues.

When Vanguard called the affected monarch, Eze Onyenagbaru, to know why he abandoned his home, he said: “Myself and family have been hiding since then. We are no longer safe. The man in question has not been apprehended he ran away. Let the police double their efforts let us through him know those armed men.

“They came to the construction site of the filling station, thinking that I am there. Since they did not see me they kidnapped one of the labourers who they later released and now I am taking care of the man.”

It should be recalled the Monarch in a petition to the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, through his lawyer, Amadi Obi, on the alleged attack said: “That our client is the traditional ruler of Umuneke Nna autonomous community Ugiri Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo state.

“That our client owns and in Umuanu, Amauku Obollo in Isiala Mbano where he is building a filling station. That on 16/11/2021 that about 22 paired masked killers and kidnappers directed and controlled by one Wisdom Nwachukwu came to our client filling station site shooting sporadically and kidnapping one of our client’s workers. That these kidnappers were captured in a video taking off from Nwachukwu’s house near our client’s filling station.”

Adding that, “Nwachukwu had threatened he will kill our client and the whole community is restive and there is palpable fear pervading the community as a result of the brazen act of Nwachukwu.”

However, when Vanguard called the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussani, he said he was in a meeting. A text message was sent to his phone but he did not respond even at the time of filing this report.