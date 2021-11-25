By Dayo Johnson

Ondo State House of Assembly Thursday suspended the chairman of lfedore council area of the state, Alex Oladimeji over alleged gross misconduct.

His councilors had in a petition dated November 5, this year, and forwarded to the leadership of the assembly alleged the chairman of gross misconduct.

Consequently, the Assembly committed the petition to the Ad- hoc committee on local government and chieftaincy Affair to investigate its veracity and make appropriate recommendations to the house.

Chairman of the eight-member committee who is the deputy speaker, Rt Hon Samuel Aderoboye while submitting its report, recommended that the chairman be suspended for three months.

The committee in its finding said that the funds released to the chairman ” were not appropriately utilized for the project as proposed.

” That some of the projects which the chairman claimed on paper to have been completed 80 percent were discovered to be at barely 40 percent completion and even poorly executed.

” That judging from the testimonies of member of the house of assembly representing the benefiting constituency, it was found that the chairman did all the disbursement of funds and execution of projects in isolation, without carrying along his legislators, local government officials and even the legislature representing the state constituency.

” That the Head of the local government administration of lfedore local government be transferred with immediate effect.

” That the chairman of lfedore local government, Hon Alex Oladimeji should be suspended for a period of three months in order to give for further investigation.

” That the affairs of the local government be handed over to the Vice-Chairman forthwith.

The recommendations were signed by seven out of the eight-member committee.

Reacting to his suspension, the embattled chairman said the decision of the lawmakers’ was illegal.

Oladimeji said that he had gone to court to halt the suspension by the Assembly members.

Meanwhile, six Councilors in the council area have alleged that their signatures were forged by some people who are desperately after the impeachment of Oladimeji.

The Six Councilors include Hon. Olakitan Akinsola, Deputy Leader; Hon. Kehinde Oluwajana, Majority Leader; Hon. Abiodun Aladegbohungbe, Deputy Majority Leader; Hon. Mrs Omolola Alabi, Chief Whip; Hon. Omojowo Adodo, Member and Hon. Adebayo Adefila, ex Leader of the House.

In their petition to the Ondo State Assembly House Committee Chairman on Local Government, the Deputy Governor and the APC leadership in the State, the six Councilors called for an immediate investigation into the forgery allegation.

“We got information that we signed a petition against the Chairman of Ifedore Local government to the Ondo State House of Assembly.

They added that “We say categorically that we did not discuss any wrongdoing of the Chairman at any point in time not to talk of signing a petition against him.

