By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – FORMER Internal Auditor of Rivers State Microfinance Agency (RIMA), Sofiri Koko, has clarified that he was, at no point, found wanting in the agency over the allegations of fraud that were later vacated by the Rivers State Government.

Rivers State Government in a declaration by Governor Nyesom Wike had in June 2020 sacked then Managing Director of RIMA, Dr. Ipalibo Walson Sogules and three others in the management, including Sofiri Koko for alleged N13Million fraud before dragging them to a Port Harcourt Magistrate Court presided over by Chief Magistrate A. O. Amadi-Nna.

However, at the 6 July 2020 mention of the matter, the Attorney General Rivers State, Zaccheus Adango, appearing for the Prosecution with C.B Ekeh, Principal State Counsel, Rivers State Ministry of Justice, applied under Section 211 (1) (c) of the Constitution and Section 108 (1) (a) and (b) of the Rivers State Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015 to discontinue with the Charge No PMC/756C/2020, COP Vs Ipalibo Sogules & 3 Ors in its entirety.

After hearing the application of Adango and the submissions by Alozie Echeonwu, Counsel to all 4 Defendants, His Worship, Amadi-Nna ordered that the “Defendants are hereby discharged. This case is hereby struck out.”

Expressing concern over the pre court ruling media reports on the saga, Sofiri Koko told Vanguard, “You can see that I was discharged and the case struck out unconditionally. That also rested the declaration of sack.

“It is important I let the general public know the final outcome. I was not found wanting on any fraud allegation. Certified true copies of the court decision are there for anybody to verify. I have come to clear my name”