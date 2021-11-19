



The Kogi Government says it will again, be vindicated in the EFCC alleged return of bailout fund for workers’ salaries to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, said it returned the N19. 33 billion Kogi salary bailout funds it recovered, to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Spokesperson for EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, on Friday.

In a swift reaction to the EFCC claims, the Kogi government said it would use very legal option to prove its innocence and transparency on the allegations by the EFCC that it misappropriated the N20 billion bailout funds meant for the state workers’ salaries.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi Commissioner for Information, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, described the EFCC allegation as false and laughable.

“Quoting a letter signed by the CBN, has not said anything different from what had been said so far on the controversial N20bn bailout fund.”

Fanwo said the Kogi government would prepare a comprehensive response to the latest moves by the EFCC.

“The statement by the commission is a malicious attempt to rope the state into a matter that ordinarily has nothing to do with it.

“We maintain the unassailable truth that the Kogi government did not operate such account with the bank as affirmed in a letter by the bank.

“Every option that is legal will be considered to maintain the innocence and transparency of our government,” he said.

He assured indigenes of the state and Nigerians generally, that the Kogi government would get to the root of the matter.