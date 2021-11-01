.

*Seek God’s forgiveness in your corruption, NULGE chides resigned commissioner

*Am shocked at allegations and interpretations – Nnam

By Dennis Agbo

Groups made up of government agencies, organized labour Unions and others have rained Knocks on the immediate past commissioner for Lands and Urban Development in Enugu State, Dr Victor Nnam who resigned his position on Friday last week.

Such groups and institutions include the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, ESUT-TH, the organised labour such as the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, the Trade Union Council, TUC, and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, who respectively described the former Commissioner as allegedly very arrogant, and unfriendly.

NULGE in Enugu state asked Nnam to hide his head in shame and seek God’s forgiveness in all land consipracies he allegedly committed that culminated in his alleged forced resignation.

The Labour Union however insisted that security agencies such as the ones where the union filed petitions against Nnam’s alleged take over of the Union’s developed plot in Independence layout Enugu should be conclusively investigated and appropriate measures are taken.

Reacting to Nnam’s sudden resignation, NULGE through its state President, Comrade Kenneth Ugwueze said that the Union is still in doubt that Nnam who he said tormented NULGE using Land agents and refused to listen to its cries would come up with a resignation letter using the words ‘diligently’ and ‘Conscience.’

“If the said letter actually arose from him then he needs to search further the true meaning of diligent and also may be referring to a guilty conscience.”

The resigned commissioner, Nnam, however, said he was amazed at the allegations and the concerns it has generated.

But Ugwueze narrates that NULGE was allotted a piece of land at Independence Layout, Enugu alongside other Professional bodies like Nigeria Society of Engineering, Enugu State Branch and a few individuals by the past administration of Barr. Sullivan Iheanacho Chime in the year 2012 for the erection of her permanent State secretariat which serves also as the zonal office for the South East.

“We have over the years possessed the ownership of the land with considerable works going on until recently (July 2021) when the land agents of the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, appeared claiming ownership of all the lands belonging to Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Nigeria Society of Engineering and two other individuals (with erected buildings) without prior notice, whatsoever.

“We wrote to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State Rt. Hon. Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi crying out for help as His Excellency is also aware of our ownership of the land. While the security agencies were still investigating and making their preliminary reports, the Commissioner hurriedly tendered his resignation letter to avert his sack since his guilty conscience was already staring him in the face claiming to be in the hospital for over some time.

‘If grabbing peoples land without due process is a diligent work done by his affected officers and his version of ‘World Best Practices in Land Administration’ then he should blame himself for the act and seek forgiveness from God and so many groups and individuals that he has subjected to untold hardship and dehumanization through his “Diligence.”

“It is ridiculous for the Hon. Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development to write such letter of resignation when the investigation is still ongoing and those his senior officers were only redeployed to give way for proper investigation of his Ministry which has been on public domain including but not limited to several invitations by the Enugu State House of Assembly. We, therefore, cry out that the investigation by the security agencies be concluded so that justice will be done,” Ugwueze demanded.

Apparently not peeved, Nnam said that he expected his abrupt resignation will ruffle feathers within numerous circles in Enugu State.

He said that despite his reasons for resignation which in civilized societies would be greeted with praise and commendation and considered noble, brave, a show of great character, integrity and honour, his resignation has been viewed in a totally different and negative light, which he said is not surprised.

Nnam said that irrespective of the lip service many Nigerians pay to the issue of accountability, integrity and best practices in the discharge of duties in government positions, most people don’t expect that any political office holder will actually decide to step down from his/her position owing to the lure and numerous trappings of office.

“As a matter of fact, the general unwritten rule is to stay there as long as possible, even up until the last minute! This is a belief held by the average Politician and the average Nigerian and akin to do-or-die politics”

He described petitioning and attacking groups at his resignation as faceless and pseudo-groups, claiming it’s all about build-up to the 2023 election.