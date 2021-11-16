By Chris Onuoha

An Abuja based public relations guru, Alex Nwankwo has bagged the prestigious “2021 Brand Influencer Award.”

The event held at Abuja Sheraton, on November 2,2021, is under the auspices of Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Awards tagged; “Excellent Achievers Awards” series.

Alex Nwankwo popularly known as AlexReport is a businessman, blogger and brand enhancer for many organisations and influential personalities and also as a beauty pageant organiser.

The media guru who has won many awards both home and international was also at the forefront as the Accord Party flag-bearer in Anambra State before he stepped down for Dr. Godwin Maduka for the election.

In his acceptance speech, Nwankwo said: … “Regardless of how you feel inside, always try to look like a winner. Even if you are behind, a sustained look of control and confidence can give you a mental edge that results in victory.”

We indeed appreciate the award recognition from Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Awards 2021 as “BRAND INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR”..we are humbled for this second recognition in a roll.