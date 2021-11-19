By Elizabeth Osayande

The current chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King has been elected, the Dean, executive chairmen, State Basic Education Boards, SUBEBs in Nigeria.

His election was held as the quarterly meeting of the Universal Basic Education, UBEC Management with executive chairmen of SUBEBs in Nigeria. The meeting was tagged;” Enhancing Access, Equity and standards in Basic Education Through Technology- Driven Initiatives,” held at Benin City, Edo State between 15-18 November, 2021.

According to a statement by Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, ” Alawiye-King, an adherent of digital transformation in basic education sector, was a two term Honourable member of Lagos State House of Assembly, where he served as Chairman House Committee on Education, Science and Technology.

“LASUBEB chairman, is a team player in the actualization of Education and Technology pillar of the THEMES AGENDA of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration in Lagos State. “

“His appointment as the Dean is equally in recognition of his giant strides and various pacesetting innovation in the Basic Education in Lagos State.”