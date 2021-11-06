By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Lawmaker representing Ibeno/Esit Eket state constituency, Akwa Ibom State, hon. Usoro Akpanusoh narrowly escaped being kidnapped by unidentified gunmen Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The failed kidnap attempt is coming barely one week after a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Senator representing Eket Senatorial district (Akwa Ibom State) Senator Nelson Effiong , a native of Oron LGA was released, after spending over 50days in kidnappers den.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the incident happened when the Lawmaker attended a traditional marriage in his hometown Idung Ikpetuen, Uquo community in Esit Eket local government area.

Reportedly the gunmen out of anger shot two people dead when they could not find their target, Akpanusoh .

A source close to the Lawmaker told Sunday Vanguard that from the sketchy information available to him, that the Lawmaker escaped by the whiskers while two people were shot dead.

Our source said, “I don’t have full details how the incident actually happened. When I contacted him (Lawmaker) he only told me that he was attacked when he went to his village for a traditional marriage. He said he when the event was becoming boring he decided to leave.

“According to him, it was when he drove out of the event venue (a School premises) and entered the Express road some boys waylaid him. He said some boys came in a Car carrying AK-47, but he managed to open the door of his Car, fell on the ground and escaped immediately.

“He said when they went to the Car owners seat, opened the door they were asking who is the owner of this Car?. It means those boys maybe didn’t know him in person. Then they shot the guy that sat on the other side of his Car. I learned that they also shot another person that was close to the Car when the incident happened”

However, there are arguments in some quarters whether the gunmen were kidnappers or hired assassins.