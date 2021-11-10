Governor udom

The Akwa Ibom State Government has demonstrated its readiness to take advantage of the ensuing dry season following the directive for an immediate recommencement of construction works in various parts of the state.

The approvals were given today at the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel at Government House, Uyo.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who briefed government house correspondents after the meeting, the approvals included construction of 2.1Km Ukpong street, 2.1Km Effiong Esang street with 800m discharge drain in Oron Local Government Area, as well as 21.5Km Ikot Ayan Ediene-Ikot Ntia-Urua Nnaira-Ikot Nseyen-Nkowot-Nung Ukim road with 45m span bridge in Ikono.

The state executive council also granted approval for the construction of 12.5Km Idiaba-Ibakang-Adiang-Ndukpo Ise road in Nsit Atai and Nsit Ubium Local Government Areas”.

The Executive Council also declared the commencement of enforcement of state government order to curb the menace of illegal road side trading and loading of vehicles which, the Information Commissioner said, has continued to constitute nuisance to road users during rush hours.

The Commissioner said the Governor, in his leniency, had provided two weeks moratorium for necessary sensitization after the initial sounding of the order and has now directed immediate commencement of enforcement by the relevant government agencies.

He however stressed that the government has no duty issuing any other official quit notice or relocating the already illegal users of those spaces.

“The Council charged the Commissioner for Transport and the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals to ensure free flow of traffic, by way of ensuring that illegal markets on major roads are removed and illegal bus stops are removed because during rush hour we’ve discovered that a lot of major roads in Uyo have become impassable and that situation is totally unacceptable”.

“The issue of relocation has been that which a lot of people ask, but people must know that for relocation to occur, you must have been a legal tenant. A person who is an illegal tenant does not expect a quit notice”, he added.

Also approved was the proposal presented by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment for the establishment of the Ibom Youth Innovation, Leadership and Entrepreneurship Training Centre.

“The Centre, when operational, will become a one-stop high-class training centre for entrepreneurship and leadership issues for the youths of Akwa I om State and anyone who may be interested”, Comrade Ememobong said.

For the 2021 Christmas village, the Governor in Council is said to have approved a proposal presented by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin, with a directive that this year’s edition should surpass those of previous years in both standards and organization.