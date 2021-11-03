Akwa Ibom Government

The Akwa Ibom State Government has flagged off the distribution of more educational materials to public secondary schools in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Idongesit Etiebet who performed the ceremony, was full of praises for the Governor for his commitments towards improving the learning environment in the state.

“His Excellency has declared a state -of-Emergency in Education implying that Education is now receiving priority in Akwa Ibom state.

“In view of this and to boost quality education, recently His Excellency has also sponsored the production of thousands of copies of the mathematics text book (Principles of Mathematics for Secondary Schools and Colleges)authored by Nduenyi, A.E.

“This is to help students improve their performances in mathematics. Several copies of the book have so far been distributed to our secondary schools.

“Today marks another turning point in our education milestone. Before us are 60,000 copies of customized English and Mathematics textbooks for SS1 to SS111 respectively. The second batch of these books will be delivered next week,Etiebiet said.

The event which took place at the Ministry of Education Headquarters featured goodwill messages from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Chairman of the State Technical Schools Board Mr. Godwin Udom, Special Assistant to the Governor on Education monitoring, Akparawa Udeme Udofia, Nigerian Union of Teachers.

Speaking on behalf of all the Principals in the state the state chairman, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, (ANCOPSS), Mrs Roseline InyangIbom commended the Governor for his passion to ensure quality education to secure the future of Akwa Ibom children, stating that the education materials are of high quality.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of the Educational materials to school principals to take to their schools.