Governor Udom Emmanuel has ordered the construction of new roads in Oron, Ikono, Nsit Atai, Nsit Ubium Local Government Areas amongst others. These were part of decisions taken at Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Uyo.

The new roads include the 2.1km Ukpong Street and 2.1km Effiong Esang Street with 800 meters discharge drain in Oron LGA, the 21.5 Km Ikot Ayan Ediene-Ikot Ntia- Urua Naira-Ikot Nseyen-Nkwot-Nung Ukim road with 45 meters span bridge in Ikono LGA, the Phase 2 of Nto Edino Junction-Ikot Ukpong-Mbiaso road with 45 meters bridge in Obot Akara LGA, as well as the 12.5 km Idiaba-Ibakang-Adia- Ndukpoise road in Nsit Atai and Nsit Ubium Local Government Areas.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong said, the Executive Council also declared the commencement of enforcement of state government order to curb the menace of illegal roadside trading and loading of vehicles which he noted, has continued to constitute a nuisance to road users during rush hours.

The Commissioner noted that the Governor, in his leniency, had allowed two weeks moratorium for necessary sensitization after the initial sounding of the order and has now directed the immediate commencement of enforcement by the relevant government agencies. He emphasized that the government has no duty issuing any other official quit notice or relocating the already illegal users of those spaces.

In his words, “the Council charged the Commissioner for Transport and the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals to ensure free flow of traffic, by way of ensuring that illegal markets on major roads are removed and illegal bus stops are removed because during rush hour we’ve discovered that a lot of major roads in Uyo become impassable and that situation is totally unacceptable.

Continuing, he said, “the issue of relocation has been that which a lot of people ask, but people must know that for relocation to occur, you must have been an illegal tenant. A person who is an illegal tenant does not expect a quit notice”.

The State Executive Council also approved the proposal presented by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment for the establishment of Ibom Youth Innovation, Leadership and Entrepreneurship Training Centre. The Centre, when operational, will become a one-stop high-class training

facility for entrepreneurship and leadership issues for the youths of the state and anyone who may be interested.

Council also approved a proposal presented by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Orman Esin for the 2021 yuletide, directing that this year’s edition should surpass those of previous years in both standard and organization.

Vanguard News Nigeria