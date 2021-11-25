.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ikirun, has granted an order of interim injunction restraining the state government from accepting the nomination to fill the vacant Akirun of Ikirun from both Obaara and Adedeji ruling houses

It also restrained Obaara and Adedeji ruling houses from contesting the vacant Akinrun stool pending the determination of a suit before the court.

Gboleru ruling house had through a motion exparte file on its behalf against Osun Governor and Eleven others sought an order of the court to restrain the state government from completing the process of installing an Akirun of Ikirun.

Granting the reliefs sought by Messrs. Mudasiru Olatunji, Lukman Olatunji, Sunday Olatunji and Olalere Asunmo on behalf of Gboleru Ruling House, Justice A. Onibokun contended that the 12 defendants including the Heads of Obaara and Adedeji ruling houses in the suit should exercise restraint pending the determination of the case.

A copy of the court order obtained by Vanguard on Thursday reads: “Leave is granted to the Plaintiffs/Applicants restraining the 1st and 2nd Defendants and the entire members of the Oba Ara and Adedeji ruling houses respectively, from participating in the process of the nomination of the person to fill the vacant stool of Akirun within the life of this Interim Injunction.

“An Order of Interim Injunction restraining the 6th-12th Defendants (the Kingmakers) from sitting, deliberating on and/or presenting any candidate for appointment into the vacant stool of Akirun of Ikirun Chieftaincy outside members from the Plaintiffs’ Gboleru family within the life of this Interim injunction.

“An Order of Interim Injunction is also granted restraining the 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants, their agents or privies from accepting the nomination of, appointing or installing any candidate presented by the Oba-Ara Ruling House, the Adedeji Ruling House or any other Ruling House besides those nominated by the Plaintiffs Gboleru family, as the Akirun of Ikirun within the life of this Interim Injunction.”

Justice Onibokun adjourned the hearing of the Motion on Notice to December 1, 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria