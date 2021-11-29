The House of Representatives Member representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal constituency, Hon. Akin Alabi continued his women empowerment program on Sunday the 28th of November with 200 new beneficiaries.

Akin Alabi doled out cash grants of 20,000-50,000 to 200 new beneficiaries in his constituency. The Empowerment program was launched immediately after his victory in 2019 when he doled out 20,000 to 250 petty traders at the Dee4 event centre, Isebo, Alakia, Ibadan on the 1st of August 2019.

The cash grant is a part of a well-rounded empowerment program that includes a maternity welfare program, Skill acquisition program for young women, a widow support fund and business startup grants for young female graduates and artisans.

The monthly cash grant has continued since the launch with the Honorable presenting 5.2m Naira per month costing over 145m so far for residents of his constituency. All women in the constituency are eligible for this cash grant with greater priority placed on petty traders, willing participants are encouraged to pick up a form for free at Alabi’s constituency office at Sawmill Ibadan.

At the event, Honorable Alabi stated that the monthly cash grant will continue as long as indigent women in his constituency require the grant for business and family care.

Some of the beneficiaries stated their immense love for the consistency of the monthly grants that has been able to help them adequately plan their finances for business and encouraged their legislator to continue supporting women in the society.

Hon. Alabi also inspected other community projects he facilitated into his constituency. Some of the projects are the Olorunsogo (Ona Ara) Road project and St Paul Primary School, Olukunle, Olodo, Ward 5 in Egbeda Local Government.