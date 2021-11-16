— appoints son DG on Performance Monitoring

By Dayo Johnson

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has nominated 14 new commissioners designate and seven special advisers.

This was contained in a statement by the information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo in Akure last night.

Akeredolu, also appointed his son, Babajide Akeredolu as the Director General, Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

The commissioner nominees include

Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju – Akoko South East, Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega – Akoko South West, Rt. Hon. Fatai Olotu- Akoko North East, Dr. Julianah Oshadahun – Akoko North West , Otunba Dele Ologun -Akure North, Mr. Sunday Adekunle – Idanre ,Engr. Razak Obe -Ifedore and Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka- Ilaje.

Others include Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan – Irele, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju- Odigbo, Mr. Femi Agagu – Okitipupa , Hon. Akinlosotu- Ondo East, Hon. Lola Fagbemi- Ondo West and Chief Olayato Aribo- Ose

Nominees for the position of Special Advisers include, Chief (Dr) Victor Ategbole , Dr. (Mrs)Wunmi Ilawole, Hon. (Barr) Tobi Ogunleye, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye , Mrs Olamide Falana, Dr . Francis Adedayo Faduyile and Mr Niyi Oseni

The names of the commissioner nominees will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.

All nominated/appointed persons, according to Ojogo will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes.