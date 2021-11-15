.

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Having the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature winner, Professor Abdulrazak Gurnah, live as the headliner of the 2021 Ake Arts and Books Festival, was a huge plus to the book feast which was held virtually for the second time, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the three-day festival sponsored by Sterling Bank Plc, Prof Gurnah featured under ‘The Life and Times Series’ event in conversation with Booker-Prize shortlisted author, Maaza Mengiste. Gurnah, a Tanzanian author, spoke about the invasion of East Africa and noted that until recently, most conversations about colonial presence in Africa had always excluded Germany. The Nobel Laureate, however, used his novel as a medium to narrate how Germany established colonies in present-day Namibia, Cameroon, Togo, parts of Tanzania and Kenya as well as Rwanda and Burundi.

According to him, German colonial rule was as brutal as colonial enterprises were in an era known for its oppression and violence. The author, in ‘Afterlives’, noted that it was Germany that perpetrated the first genocide of the 20th Century in 1904 and 1908 respectively. The genocide was part of a campaign of ethnic extermination and collective punishment waged by the German Empire against the Herero, the Name and the San in German South-West Africa (now Namibia).

This year’s edition of Ake festival featured thirty events, including book chats, panel discussions, documentary and film screenings, a poetry video album, an art showcase and a music concert. The festival witnessed five intergenerational conversations that reflected the 2021 festival theme; “Generational Discordance”.

Some of the books discussed included ‘Bring Back Our Girls’ by Drew Hinshaw and Joe Parkinson; ‘Lionheart Girl’ by Yaba Badoe; ‘His Only Wife’, by Peace Medie; ‘Formation: The Making of Nigeria from Jihad to Amalgamation’ by Fola Fagbule and Feyi Fawehinmi; ‘Prince of Monkeys’ by Nnamdi Ehirim; and ‘An Ordinary Wonder’ by Buki Papillon. Others were, ‘Butter Honey Pig Bread’ by Francesca Ekwuyasi; ‘Born in Blackness’ by NYT columnist Howard French; ‘When the Sky is Ready The Stars Will Appear’ by EC Osondu; ‘The Sex Lives of African Women’ by Nana Dorkoa Sekyiamah and ‘The Teller of Secrets’ by Bisi Adjapon.

Alongside the intergenerational conversations, panel discussions also focused on African crime-writing, conspiracy theories and healthcare; disability rights and repatriating Africa’s stolen treasures, with discussions moderated by Harper Collins’ (UK) and Nancy Adimora, which explored ‘Of This Our Country’, a new collection of essays and reflections by 24 Nigerian writers. Virtual visitors also enjoyed interviews with Denrele Sonariwo of Rele Gallery and founder of Afropolitan Vibes, Ade Bantu.

For a successful festival, Sterling Bank Plc received massive commendations for its support for the arts as well as the sustenance of the festival.

Poet and novelist, Lola Shoneyin who is the founder and director of the annual Ake Arts and Books Festival said, “Having Sterling Bank by our side makes our heads swell. From their commitment to the belief in the transformative power of our stories and for helping us document and archive our ideas, we thank you.”

She described Ake Festival as the envy of cultural entrepreneurs and organisations across the African continent, adding that Sterling Bank has become the code word for companies that support the Arts with sincerity of purpose.

“Across the continent, cultural activists often say ‘we need a Sterling Bank’,” she added.

Commenting on this year’s theme, ‘Generational Discordance’, Shoneyin said the internet has amplified generational differences in almost every area of African life.

“From relationships, love and marriage; spirituality and religion; gender and feminism, to politics and activism, the differences in perspective are glaring. Where earlier generations of Africans are anchored to their cultural identities, our younger compatriots see themselves as a part of a globalised world. It is easy to assume that our aspirations are poles apart but they are not.

Africa cannot afford the luxury of endless culture wars,” she said. Also speaking, Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Sterling Bank Plc, said the bank has continued to support Africa’s biggest literary festival because education is one of the five sectors that the bank is currently concentrating investments in, disclosing that health, agriculture, renewable energy and transportation are other sectors.