By Arogbonlo Israel

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has commended Airtel Nigeria for renovating and remodelling a 111-bed capacity Ward-A Block of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), saying “the project tallies with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Next Level modernisation agenda for Teaching hospitals to improve quality of care for Nigerians”.

The Minister of Health, Ehanire commended the telecoms giant during the inauguration of Airtel LUTH project at the Teaching Hospital in Idi-Araba, Lagos, Saturday.

“Since the beginning of this administration, much investment has gone into our tertiary level centres including LUTH, directly or in partnership.

“At this point, I will like to extend the appreciation of Government to Airtel Nigeria for this excellent project, which, I am sure further increases the capacity of LUTH to deliver on its performance objectives.

“Airtel Nigeria also walked each step of the COVID-19 journey partnering with LUTH, a partnership, which also saw the company donated 81 telephone lines to the hospital’s Psychosocial and Emotional Support Group,’’ the minister said.

While expressing appreciation to Airtel Nigeria, the Chief Medical Director of LUTH Prof Chris Bode challenged other multinationals to replicate what Airtel has done so as to make the world a better place for all.

“Government alone cannot fund the healthcare sector. I hope others shall join this trend pioneered by the likes of Airtel Nigeria. Airtel has won the right to boldly brand Block A in Color Red.

“We look forward to seeing colors such as Yellow, Green, other hues and shades splashed on our buildings soon!

“The lives saved here by this noble deed may be our own,” he said.

Speaking on the project, the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Chemmenkotil Surendran, couldn’t hide his excitement for the “excellent project” urging the beneficiaries to ensure the project is well managed.

“It is our hope that this facility will further smoothen the delivery of healthcare services in Nigeria and help foster healthcare inclusion, especially among those who are in the lower rung of society,” he said.

