The Delta State Government in its push for more Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) is partnering with select Indigenous firms to host the Delta Talent Economic Summit.

The Summit which is in its second edition was held last year and hosted the likes of Veteran Actor Richard Mofe Damijo, late Rachel Oniga, Omawumi, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Ufuoma McDermott, Mudi Africa, Chude Jideonwo, Felix Akugha, Amaju Pinnick and many others.

This second edition of the Summit is emphasizing the Economic aspect of Talent and will be playing host to representatives from MTN, YouTube, NowMusik, Movie Streaming Giant NetFlix, International Hospitality and Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (iHTEF) and others as they discuss how the talent ecosystem can stimulate economic activities in the state, curb unemployment and lead to sustainable development.

Air Peace

Bless Constructions Ltd is an indigenous Construction company and handlers of the world bank/Delta state Newmap – Obomkpa. Erosion Control Project and Nigeria’s fastest-growing Information and Communications Technology Company; First Rhema Solutions Limited are amongst some of the organizations to have come on board in partnership with the Delta State Government to train, develop and nurture budding talent in Delta State by hosting the Delta Talent Economic Summit with the theme “The Economy of Talent” at the Dome Event Centre in the Capital City of Asaba on Wednesday 1st December 2021.

Over 3000 budding talents and practitioners in the Creative and Entertainment Industry are expected at the Summit.

