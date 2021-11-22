Gunmen, suspected to be sea pirates, have attacked fishermen and carted away four of their outboard engines at Ibaka in Mbo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the fishermen and dispossessed them of their belongings at gunpoint on Friday, Nov. 19.Mr Ogunbiyi Oluwajuwon, the counsel to the fishermen, told newsmen at Mbo on Monday that the incident occurred about 10 minutes away from Ibaka.

He said that one of the fisherman who was said to have jumped into the river during the attack to escape the bullets of the gunmen is yet to be found.

“There was an attack on Friday night, Nov. 19th, on the sea. They attacked four separate boats and carted away four outboard engines at gunpoint.

He called on the governments at all levels to proffer lasting solutions to the challenges faced by fishermen in the state.

“We are calling on governments as a matter of urgency to find a lasting solution to this crisis. Security is the paramount duty of any government as no economic activities can thrive in a hostile environment.

“We are sitting on a ticking time bomb that can exacerbate into another serious security breach and concern in the Niger Delta region as whole. Time to act is now,” he stated.

Efforts to reach, Sgt. Lieut. Pat Dike, the Public Relations Officer, NNS Jubilee, proved abortive as several calls and text messages to her phone were unanswered. (NAN)