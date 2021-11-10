Agrikoin, Agritech startups and small-scale farmers in Nigeria

By Abbas Badmus

A Nigerian agritech startup, Agrikoin, recently declared its commitment to end financial challenges confronting small scales farmers throughout agricultural value chain.

The agriculture-backed cryptocurrency created to catalyze financial inclusion within the agricultural value chain, is creating a decentralized supply chain that could allow farmers to sell their produce seamlessly to end consumers.

The CEO, Isa Ismail Waziri told TechDigest at GITEX 2021 that the goal is to alleviate the financial problems of small-scale farmers through the introduction of a unique digital currency for the entire agricultural ecosystem. Yet, not many are aware of the potentials of agritech on the economy.

Agritech means the use of technological innovations in agriculture to increase its yield, efficiency and profitability; using technology to achieve faster planting, modified crops that grow well in different environments and harvesting; using robots, big data, artificial intelligence and other technologies necessary to solve the challenges in agriculture.

Nigeria has seen a rapid growth of agritech startups offering digital solutions aimed at addressing the challenges faced by small-scale farmers and improving their livelihoods. Farmsponsor, Requid, Farmcrowdy, Thrive Agric, AgroMall, Hello Tractor, and Crop2Cash have been able to harness funding opportunities to achieve social and economic impact across the agriculture ecosystem.

While some start-ups have transitioned into established companies, there are several barriers that many others have to scale through – hostile business environment, an ecosystem unable to support long-term growth, low levels of agricultural knowledge and skills, and limited access to funding opportunities.

Active funders in the Nigerian agritech space include incubators, accelerators, angel investors and donors, all of which tend to invest during early funding stages. Startups have to contend with three major funding gaps – limited availability of local capital, lack of institutional investors investing in agritech and inability to attract big-ticket investments.

Waziri noted that small-scale farmers are hampered by various difficulties, especially lack of finance and market access. Therefore, agritech companies need to have a realistic approach to revenue generation.

Digital agricultural solutions that require farmers to pay user fees from the onset are less likely to scale rapidly, limiting their investment potential. This is because investors are more likely to work with agritech companies with a clear revenue model and a value proposition that addresses multiple pain points along a value chain.

Agritech companies should patiently engage with investors to further explain the benefits of their digital solution and related business opportunities, while investors may need to think of alternative models for agritech investments. Also, startups need to educate investors about their unique business proposition and the opportunity for both sides.

Since engagements take time, government support should be available at the state or local levels as such intervention helps to increase investment in agritech. For instance, providing tax exemptions for early-stage investments could incentivize additional local investment in the sector and tech as a whole.

Beyond specific support through agriculture or agritech-related policies, the Nigerian government should encourage the growth of companies that are keen to provide farmers and crop buyers with digital payments solution. The current regulatory framework hinders the growth of mobile money which offers financial services to rural communities.

In addition to revamping the country’s financial and digital infrastructure, improving the physical infrastructure will benefit the agricultural and agritech sectors. Many companies have to invest in logistics (i.e. warehousing, transportation) to provide services to farmers and markets.

Infrastructural upgrades will mean a reduction in the cost of moving goods around, improving start-ups’ margins and revenue. This transformation, which will be critical to improving the ease of doing business in Nigeria, has significant potential to attract investment to the agritech sector.

There are numerous growth potentials for farmer organizations to increase productivity only when they can access finance. As such, access to finance is not only a necessity, it enable farmers to increase yield and ensure food security.

No organization can be viable when these issues are not addressed. Measures should include profiling of farmers’ bodies and and assessing their risk management. This will help to identify and create creditworthy farmer organizations with low management risks.

Waziri, in his remarks, appealed to the federal government and relevant agencies to provide the necessary support to enable Agrikoin to deploy their agricultural financial services for the benefit of Nigerians and the growth of the economy.

The National Information Technology and Development Agency (NITDA) is playing a crucial role and supporting startups with the establishment of incubator centres like the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, and the National Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre.

I urge NITDA and other agencies to further assist agrictech companies to deploy innovative financial services for the benefit of Nigerians and the growth of the digital economy.

Abbas Badmus writes from FHA Lugbe, Abuja.