….as NASC kicks off SEEDCONNECTAFRICA 2021

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Federal Government, Monday, maintained that sustainable seed system makes agricultural revolution sacrosanct in the bid to diversify the economy.

This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, in a special address, while declaring the SEEDCONNECT AFRICA 2021 Conference and Exhibition open with theme ‘Strengthening resilience through Partnership for a Robust Seed System in Nigeria’, which is being organised by the National Agricultural Seeds Council, NASC, in Abuja.

According to Abubakar, his Ministry is implementing various agricultural policies formulated since 2015 by promoting research applications, reviving extension services, easing input access, strengthening regulatory frameworks, facilitating affordable credits, increasing commodity output, enhancing processing capacity, broadening market access and expanding revenue earnings.

He further stated that seed is the starting point of any agricultural revolution and a panacea for food and nutritional security.

He said: “The SeedConnect Africa 2021, this is another gathering of stakeholders in the Seeds and Agriculture sectors from around the world, with the sole aim of strengthening a major system on which our survival as humanity relies on, while charting a new course for far-reaching transformation in Nigerian and African agrifood system.

“Recent statistics show that the agricultural sector is the highest contributor (29.9%) to the Nigerian economy. Agriculture in Nigeria is the most important driver to full diversification of our economy, and it must be strengthened.

“The theme of this year’s SeedConnect is ‘Strengthening resilience through partnership for a robust seed system in Nigeria’.

“The importance of seed in achieving a sustainable Agricultural revolution is sacrosanct. The growth of this sector would be hampered without a proper structured seed system to support the industry.

“Over time, we have agreed that seed is the starting point of any Agricultural revolution and a panacea for food and nutritional security. You will agree with me that Food Security is hinged on seed security, and seed security is hinged on rock-solid seed systems.

“That is why we are building on past policies that rode on seed systems to achieve incredible impact on agricultural development in Nigeria. To fast-track development of Agricultural value chains, improve the efficiency of delivery of seeds and other agri inputs, and enhance productivity.

Meanwhile, the Minister also made it known that, “We have launched the National Agricultural Growth Scheme and Agro Pocket, NAGS&AP, implementation and technical working committee.

“Their mandate is to see to the smooth implementation of input delivery and growth enhancement initiative, for the benefit of farmers across Nigeria. The seed component is one that will be closely monitored.”

He also recalled that follwoing President Muhammadu Buhari’s passion for the seed industry, in 2019, signed into law the National Agricultural Seeds Act, while in 2021, accented to the Plant Variety Protection, PVP, bill.

“The bill would among other things, make available crop varieties of superior genetics to Nigerian farmers, while complementarily increasing foreign direct investments (FDIs), making the Nigerian Seed Industry a multi-million dollar industry”, he said.

However, expressing his expectations from the SEEDCONNECT AFRICA 2021, said, “I would like to point out that this meeting has a broad technical coverage and has provided a platform for collaborations to kick-off.

“Without collaboration, progress will only remain a mirage. I expect this forum will also allow us discuss practicable and actionable programmes on key priorities for access and availability of quality seeds, inter agency coordination and synergy, issues around plant variety protection, seed business development and other pertinent issues to actually building a resilient and robust seed industry in Nigeria.”

Earlier, the Director General, NASC, Dr Philip Ojo, in an address of welcome said the 4th edition of SEEDCONNECT AFRICA CONFERENCE and Expo 2021 is fast gaining global attention and has become one of the biggest gatherings of Seed industry stakeholders in Africa.

“The importance of SEEDCONNECT Africa cannot be overemphasized as it brings together Seed Industry Stakeholders from all parts of the World to discuss and deliberate on issues and topics of mutual benefit to the Seed System.

“Over the years, Nigeria’s seed system has benefited immensely from this laudable initiative. Your articulate and robust ideas have helped in shaping the Nigerian Seed industry.

“This event couldn’t have come at a better time than now: at a time, the world is facing great uncertainties, the Corona Virus pandemic is fueling a lot of anxiety about negative economic growth, failing health care systems, disruptions to supply chains and markets, collapsing food systems and worsening food security situations.

“This situation has complicated access to quality seeds and other inputs such as fertilizers and agro-inputs thereby disrupting the food security situation of many countries and economies”, Ojo stated.

Called for collaboration of stakeholders in the seed subsector, which NASC has done, hence its achievement, and stressed working together will achieve greatly for the agricultural sector, and with this it will reduce challenges in the industry.

He also appealed to other government agencies to respect each other’s mandates, and not to create unnecessary rivalries but promote understanding amongst each other, and added that collaboration, understanding, and respecting mandates of one other.

He also urged seed investors to come and register with the NASC to do business in a genuine way, because NASC remains the regulator of the seed industry.

“The NASC recognizes these facts and is working hard, in collaboration with various partners to ensure we create a sustainable and robust seed system in Nigeria and beyond capable of withstanding shocks such as those brought in by the novel Covid-19 pandemic”, he added.