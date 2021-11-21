By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

An expert in agriculture, Dr. Esther Ibrahim has disclosed that Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, AGRA has aided over 600,000 farmers, supported 90 women groups in the 23 local government areas of Kaduna state.

Ibrahim, who is also the Program Officer for AGRA, Kaduna State, made the disclosure to newsmen yesterday in Abuja. According to her, Kaduna state has been receptive to agricultural growth, describing the state as a major catalyst for growing agribusiness in the country.

She explained that AGRA has been able to get financial supports of over $110,000 from local governments to support the work they are doing in the state. “We still have the backing of the state government,” she said.



Her words, “Kaduna state is one of our states of implementation and we are here because the state government is receptive and also, the crops we are working on are crops that can support agricultural transformation because they are crops that have comparative and competitive advantage, both for food security and economic development. We are working on maize Rice, Soya Bean, cow pea and vegetables.



“For us In Kaduna, Agra has rolled out programs with the National Agricultural Extension Licensing Services (NAELS) to support extension service delivery. We also have a partnership with Sasakawa Global 2000 where we promoted support for increase in productivity, extension approach using the consortium model.



“This model brought together partners from the government and the private sector to see how we can work together to support extension delivery and input delivery so that our farmers can have all that it takes along the value chain in other to increase their income.

“We have been able to reach out to over 600,000 farmers in Kaduna state where we have about 28 percent being women and over 40 percent as youths so that we cut across all the different gender aspect for gender inclusion.



She added that “We have gotten high support from the government of Kaduna state particularly from the commissioner who gives us technical support and found time to go to the field with us to see exactly what we are doing and also give advice and direction.



“The Kaduna state ministry of Local government is not left out because these activities are done at the grassroots level. We’ve gotten support from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, they supported with the up scaling of our activities particularly for women In agricultural processing.



“Based on that, we have been able to support 90 women groups across the 23 LGA’s. These people were trained and empowered with tools for rice processing.



“We got financial supports of a $110,000 from the local governments to support what we are doing in the state. We still have the backing of the state government.



“What Agra came in to do is to bridge the gap that existed between the farmers and the extension workers. What we found in Kaduna state was an extension ratio of one to five thousand six hundred, the public extension agents are retiring but not being replaced. The few ones that are available are left to work with the teeming population.”

On some of the impacts AGRA has made in Kaduna state, Ibrahim stated: “Based on the assessment we have done, we have been able to increase the yield of the farmers we’ve worked with in Kaduna state. When we started, our base was 2.0 before Agra’s intervention.

“For maize, we have been able to increase farmers yield from maize to about 4.02 MT/HaI in areas where we have intervened. For rice, we have gone up to 4 MT/Ha, for cowpea, we have also increased to above 2 MT/Ha.



“We have seen that there is a change, what we are after is sustainability. We are working with the state to see how we can sustain this tempo. The impact of our activities is geared towards expansion and collaborative efforts with the private sector.



“We are grateful to the state government for coming in with their personnel’s and also putting in resources in order to impact greatly on the farmers in Kaduna state.”