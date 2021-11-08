.

Precious Chikwendu, Ex-wife of a former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has again been arraigned before a Chief magistrate court in FCT, Abuja over alleged criminal conspiracy, defamation, forgery and using of forged documents, perjury and false evidence allegedly committed in the company of other persons.

The first respondent, Emmanuel Anaka, was also present at the court but all three defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges read to them.

Recall that Vanguard had reported that a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that his ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu left his house to allegedly optimize her “extra-marital affairs and inordinate sexual affection” while depriving his children of breast milk on the account of the need to preserve her shape.

Fani-Kayode had also prayed the court to dismiss the N800million suit that was instituted against him by his estranged wife, Ms Precious Chikwendu.

But after a court summons, Precious and her Sister, Prisca Chikwendu, appeared before a chief magistrate court on Friday where charges were read to them which they have since pleaded not guilty of but John Ijagbemi, the prosecuting counsel from the office of the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command- Abuja, told Vanguard that “Precious and other defendants (Emmanuel Anaka, Prisca Chikwendu) were charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and using of forged documents, perjury and false evidence, which she comfortably and allegedly committed in the company of other persons”.

He said, “There is a case if criminal conspiracy, forgery and using of forged documents, perjury and false evidence, which she comfortably and allegedly committed in the company of other persons and that they (Precious and other defendants in the case) allegedly fabricated false affidavits before the FCT High court and put false evidence in those affidavits.”

Ijagbemi told Vanguard that the above-named charges brought Precious and other defendants to the chief magistrate court in FCT, Abuja.

According to Ijagbemi, “On the first day of arraignment, only one defendant was present in court, name of the defendant is Emmanuel Anaka. But when the case was adjourned to Friday, and on that Friday, Precious Chikwendu, and her sister, appeared in court as second and third defendants were arraigned on those allegations which lasted for about 3 hours but they pleaded not guilty, having understood the content of the information read to them in the English language.”

Meanwhile, a fresh charge was filed against the ex-beauty Queen, Precious Chikwendu bordering on cybercrime by a former senator of Adamawa State, Grace Bent.

Ijagbemi said, “In that same court, the other cases which were pending against them, they were served with fresh charges which bordered on cybercrime.”

“The case is further adjourned after they pleaded not guilty.

But in a twist, The Police invited the third defendant (Prisca), Precious Chikwendu’s sister to their office for interrogation accusing her of never obeying police invitation since the commencement of investigation on conspiracy levelled against her.

Ijagbe said, “So immediately after the court granted them bail in the tune of 5m each, Prisca followed the police to the police station”

“At first she resisted, the lawyers tried in vain, they even contacted the judge and the judge said no, since they are inviting you to come and make statements in response to allegations against you, you just have to follow the police and the only thing is that the court has granted her bail, the police should not bother to detain her after interrogation, so she followed the police to the police command, for interrogation, of which police interrogated her and later released her that same day.

Efforts to speak with the defendants proved futile after calls were rejected.

Vanguard News Nigeria