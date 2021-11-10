.

…Reveals 10,000 APC, PDP to join APGA by December

…Imo has no direction under Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Imo State Chapter, on Wednesday said the party was fully ready to take over Imo state in 2023.

The State Chairman of APGA, John Iwuala, disclosed this to Vanguard in Owerri while commenting on the outcome of the last Saturday, Anambra governorship election which gave APGA, victory, with Charles Soludo as the next governor of the State.

Iwuala said the victory of APGA, showed the total rejection of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South East Zone, adding that the Igbo people were united in sprite to resist external forces.

The APGA chairman boasted that his party would take over Imo state because after 2 years there was no road map to develop Imo state under Hope Uzodimma.

According to him, “The take over of Imo state by APGA, has already started. Based on the messages we have received from our people they said we should keep our doors open that they are coming in.

“That Anambra has spoken and what Anambra has done will not only reflect in Imo State but it will go round the five states of the South East. I want you to watch out for what will happen very soon.”

“Over 10,000 members of the APC, PDP, will join APGA, by December. Our people are not only angry with APC, but they are also angry with PDP because it is the PDP, that laid the foundation of bad governance and APC, came and continued with it without providing any direction for the people especially in Imo state, 2 years after, there is no road map to the development of Imo State and people are suffering under Hope Uzodimma.

“People look at APC, not knowing that the decaying foundation of APC, was laid by the PDP all of them are the same. So it was the PDP, that started the problem we have today.

“Now, APGA has started to liberate the people and make our people happy again and enjoy good governance, He said.

