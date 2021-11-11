.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

A youth leader simply identified as Achike, and two others have been shot dead in Ogidi Idemili North Local Government Area, barely four days after the conduct of the gubernatorial election in Anambra state.

The youths were allegedly shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen at 7th-mile axis of Ogidi at about 3 pm on Wednesday.

The incident put fears into the residents and indigenes who described the incident as having a political undertone.

There were two conflicting reports to the incident according to those who claimed to be political party faithful in the area but pleaded anonymity.

According to the report available to Vanguard, the youths were said to be having a youth political meeting at about 3 pm on Wednesday at the 7th mile, eating and drinking and possibly waiting for largess from their party having finished the conduct of the gubernatorial election.

Vanguard gathered that while the youth were enjoying themselves, suddenly there were gunshots and before anybody could fathom what was happening their youth leader was on the ground dead with two others.

According to a youth who claimed to be a member of the meeting, said, “We had to stampede to safety and nobody has asked of the outcome of the meeting till now because there is fear of uncertainty in the land,”

Also, another source added that “the meeting was going on when suddenly some men came in and beckoned on the youth leader to come with them outside the meeting arena for a little discussion and he followed them”

“Within some minutes, what we heard was severe gunshots everywhere and the youth leader while trying to escape was gunned down with two others.

“Yes we were having a political meeting and the expectation was that we will be giving money for work well done during the election,”

Contacted, the Ogidi Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Mr Ekuri Remigius, confirmed the incident.

However, when contacted the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the remote cause of the incident.”

Vanguard News Nigeria