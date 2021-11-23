Abduct occupants of 18 seater bus, others

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Barely hours after Sunday’s attack by bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway ,the bandits reportedly stuck again on Monday and abducted an unspecified number of travellers on the highway.

“We saw at least 4 vehicles with broken windshields and damaged tyres abandoned near the highway.The bandits attacked at about 4.30 pm,” a lucky traveller has said.

“They shot at the travelers, at a place not more than 5 km from where they abducted people on Sunday.”

” People were running helter-skelter, although security agents came to the scene ,but the bandits had already went away into the bush with many travellers.”

“A whole bus, 18 seater from Zamfara was left empty. Also ,aToyota and other vehicles I saw were hit with bullets ,left without occupants,” he said.

Official reaction from either the police or state government on this attack, is still being awaited.

