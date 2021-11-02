…names museum/digital library after her

Aftermath of the raid on Justice Mary Odili’s Abuja residence, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has approved the establishment of museum/digital library of the legal history of Nigeria as part of the Rivers State Museum in her honour.

Recall that the residence of the second-highest judge in Nigeria, JSC Odili was raided by security operatives on Friday with a search warrant that was later revoked.

Wike who recently approved the establishment of a digital library of the legal history of Nigeria to be named after Hon. Mary Odili, to immortalise the legal icon due to her outstanding contributions to the legal profession in Nigeria.

The said digital library is to be domiciled inside the Rivers State Museum which is managed by the Rivers State Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The digital library intends to have in its collection about 100,000 digital copies of legal documents about the legal history of Nigeria.

The legal documents will cover the three major sources of Nigerian laws namely the British Common law inherited from colonial Britain, indigenous Customary laws and Islamic (Sharia) law.

Access for Persons with Disabilities-PWDs is provided considering that both audio and video versions of legal documents and resources will be provided by the Hon. Mary Odili Digital Library.

In addition to counter-part funding provided by the Government of Rivers State (through the Rivers State Ministry of Culture and Tourism) and its implementation partner, Association of Legislative Drafters and Advocacy Practitioners-ALDRAP, both individual and corporate entities are welcome to make donations of legal documents and resources.

All donations to Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja, the curator of the Hon. Mary Odili Museum of Legal History through this email: [email protected]

