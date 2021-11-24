Go-to producer and hit-maker, Nnawuba Onyebuchi Clemsy, simply Clemzy has narrated how he masterminded the production of the now popular music genre in Nigeria, Afropiano.

Clemzy who has produced hit songs with giant African musicians like Tekno, Peruzzi, 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Simi, Larry Gaga, YCee, Ceeza Milli, Mr Eazi and more is a Nigerian record producer and musician. He is known for the tag “Bring D Hit Clemzy” at the beginning or end of all his music he produces.

According to the producer, he made a fusion of South Africa’s Amapiano beat with Nigerian sound to create the now popular Afropiano.

”In December 2019, a friend of mine returned from South Africa and visited me. She started to put me through some South African Amapiano songs, I listened to them for a while and was captivated by the sound, and went ahead to discover more great sounds of the genre”

“I said to myself I have to create something out of this genre immediately. So, I went into my studio, locked myself up and created something unique out of the genre, after which I went to L.A.X and said to him, bro I have gotten the new wave for 2020, and you have to work on it as soon as possible”

“L.A.X was reluctant at jumping on the beat at first, but I forced it on him because I knew what I had just produced, he agreed, and that was how we came out with GO LOW which became one of the biggest Afropiano songs during the lockdown season in 2020. “

Clemzy’s first production credit work was for L.A.X’s first studio album”RASAKING” in 2018 which he produced three tracks off the album, ever since; he has remained focused and dedicated to his craft.

In 2020 Clemzy Produced Gobe, Lose My Mind by L.A.X and Neighbour by Tekno off the “Old Romance” album, then in early 2021, he continues with GO LOW, SEMPE by L.A.X off “ZAZA VIBES” album, GOD FORBID by Peruzzi off “RUM & BOOGIE” album and Mayorkun first single of 2021 “LET ME KNOW” which made him became one of the new Afrobeat producers that is on high demand.

On what his intention is to remain relevant in the industry, he said “my goal is to continue using my talent to create new vibes nonstop so that the world will get to hear more about me and my magic fingers.”