Afro-Versa artiste, Snoweezy, has once again reconfirmed he is the real deal as he stuns in a new photoshoot.

Real name, Aderionye Hassan Taiwo, the ‘Sombodi’ singer, shared the jaw-dropping pictures with fans on Instagram with the caption “New Energy!”.

The new photos appeared both modern and classic; a creativity to prove his Afro-Versa style of music which is the first and was invented by him.

Snoweezy had in an interview described “Afro-Versa” as a genre “which consists of mostly African sounds. Afro-Versa means Afro Versatility. The way in which I deliver my music. My style of creativity and the way I relate with people distinguish me a lot from other artistes”.

In his new single, ‘Show Me Love‘, the artiste, just like his new stunning looks perfectly featured a mixture of beats that both aged and young fans can vibe to.

Snoweezy
Snoweezy
Snoweezy
Snoweezy

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.