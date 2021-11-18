…Jonathan, Banda, Malawian ex President, Wike, former Ghanaian First Lady, others in attendance

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AFRICAN women that have made their marks in leadership, business, politics and governance, will converge in Abuja today for a summit and recognition for their contributions to the development of the continent.

The event organized by African Women Impact and Awards is being hosted by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, while former President Goodluck Jonathan is the special guest of honour.

Other Speakers, select awardees and guests are Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representative, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, former chairman, First Bank PLC, Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama, former first lady of the Republic of Ghana and Hon. Mukabalisa Donatille; the speaker of the chamber of Deputies Rwandan Parliament.

Also expected are the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike; Engr. Dr. Noah Dallaji; Founder & President African Children Talent Discovery foundation

-Dr utchay Odims Award winning leadership life coach co-founder gia Africa Foundation, and Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah, the youngest member of Ghana Parliament.

Also expected are Her Excellency Aisha Babangida Chairman Better Life program for the African rural women and Dr Patience Ndidi Key; Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Chambers of Commerce USA and others

According to the organizers, “This is a celebration of women paving the path, making impact across Africa whilst deliberating and and bringing to the fore solutions that will shape the future for our women.”

A member of the governing council and co-convener of

African Women Impact Summit

and Awatd, Adaora Onyechere

said that African Women Impact Summit and Award, ” is a deliberate movement and not a programme tailored to celebrate, converge and bring together women of African note to look at issues surrounding women inclusion in leadership, politics, economy, financial inclusion and how deliverste on empowering the next generation of girls and women.

“It will start with panel conversation with women across Africa to look at key issues that border on women and an award ceremony in the evening to celebrate African women that have distinguished themselves in different walks of life.

“There will be a deliberate attempt to review policy conversation that surround women mainstreaming such as gender budgeting among others.”

Also speaking, Dr. Utchay Odims, a co-convener of the summit said that a lot of African women making impact in the society are at the background

He said, “We are putting spotlight on women that are making impacts and to celebrate them because if every one takes the back seat, the wrong people will be the ones taking the lead.

“The women that wIll be attending the event are the great women that are making impact across Africa, the practitioners and not the professors.

“We are going to train 1000 women in different areas of skill.”