By Olayinka Latona

WORRIED about the prevalence of cavities among Nigerian children, African Consumer Care Limited, AFCC, a subsidiary of Dabur International Limited has kicked off an oral health campaign for students to achieve better oral health.



The newly launched campaign tagged: Strong Foundation @ ORAL Health Care Talk’, has the theme: ‘Oral Hygiene: A Necessity for our Future Generation’, according to AFCC is also aimed at reducing the impact of dental cavities.



Business Head for Dabur’s Sub Sahara African Business, Mr. Sanjay Kashyap at the foundation health talk said one of the goals of the foundation is to go to the grassroots level and inculcate healthy oral practises into the Nigeria children.

In his words: ” Our entire focus is on building strong foundation through oral hygiene for our future generation.

To educate our children on the essence of oral health we have been to schools to educate the students and also bring them to our factory for sight seeing hence they start believing in our products.



“Also Dabur believes that teeth is very important in our lives, right from the first teeth that the kid has to the last teeth dropped from the mouth.

The entire body function depends on foods either chewed or swallow and any slight issue on oral hygiene always brings a serious discomfort and this automatically slows down the body. The simple organ called teeth plays a critical part in our day to day activities.”



Advising parents, Kashyap urged parents to introduce oral hygiene to their children at early stage of their lives. “I urge all caring parents to ensure good oral hygiene for their children especially using Dabur Herbal Toothpaste.

Oral Hygiene is one of the great ways for the children to stay healthy, long lasting health through nature and it is also a great way to have a bright future for their children because a saying goes; “a healthy body has a healthy mind,” he said.



The company’s Head of Marketing, Sub Sahara Africa, Mr. Mahbub Baset said Dabur is committed to its motto of being dedicated to the health and well-being of every household in Nigeria.



On the foundation vision, Mr. Baset revealed that the Dabur Strong Foundation @ ORAL Health Care is aimed at improving oral health across the country by educating school children on the importance of oral health to ensure overall health and well-being.



He said: “This campaign started almost three months ago and we have impacted good oral hygiene teachings and practicals to about 15 schools and we are still going to do a lot more.”



According to Baset, the simple way of brushing teeth especially with Dabur Herbal Toothpaste will go a long way in the oral health of the Nigerian children.



Speaking on the topic: “Oral hygiene, common dental myths and misconception”, Dr Usman Dinka said that oral diseases had gradually become the most common diseases worldwide, despite the fact that it was easily preventable through brushing of the teeth twice daily with herbal toothpaste.



Dr. Dinka further advised that Nigerians should see their dentist once in six months and that people should not always wait until they have problems with their teeth, “our mouth is the gateway to the body and poor oral health can lead to anaemia and other systematic diseases.

But these can be diagnosed and nipped in the bud before it gets out of hand and the way forward is oral health education”.