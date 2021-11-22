African Consumer Care Limited is a subsidiary of Dabur International Limited, which is the International business division of Dabur India, world’s largest Ayurveda or Natural Healthcare Company with an overall turnover of over US$ 1 Billion and a market capitalization of ~US$ 13.7 Billion. Dabur’s International Business Division in Dubai, UAE is the cornerstone of its growth strategy, delivering outstanding growth year on year.

In Nigeria, African Consumer Care Limited (AFCC) is one of the most trusted and reputed manufacturing companies, which has been successfully operating its business in Nigeria for last 18 (Eighteen) years. Dabur Herbal Toothpaste, Odomos, Sani Fresh, Odonil, Medimax, Dazzl and ORS Olive Oils are the brand names, trusted by Millions of Nigerian Consumers.

Dabur organized an event on “Strong Foundation @ Oral Health Care Talk” at their Victoria Island Head Office on 17th November 2021. The event was attended by Head Teachers, Students from different Schools, Dentists, their distribution partner FMCL and Dabur Nigeria/AFCC team. In the aforesaid event, the speakers mentioned about Dabur’s Vision, how it pioneered Herbal toothpaste launch in Nigeria, Objectives of Strong foundation @ Oral Health and Hygiene, Common Dental Myths and Misconceptions and so on.

One of the key goals of this Campaign is to go to the grassroots level and inculcate healthy oral practices into the Nigerian children. Our entire focus is on building strong foundation through oral hygiene for our future generation. To educate our children on the essence of oral health we have been to schools to educate the students and also bring them to our factory to gain knowledge through physical tour and hence they start believing in our products.

Also Dabur believes that teeth is very important in our lives, right from the first teeth that the kid has to the last teeth dropped from the mouth. The entire body function depends on foods either chewed or swallowed and any slight issue on oral hygiene always brings a discomfort and this automatically slows down the body. The simple organ called teeth plays a critical part in our day to day activities, said Mr. Sanjay Kashyap, Business Head for Dabur’s Sub Saharan Africa Business. Advising parents, Mr. Kashyap urged parents to introduce oral hygiene to their children at early stage of their lives. “I urge all caring parents to ensure good oral hygiene for their children especially using Natural/Herbal Toothpaste”.

Oral Hygiene is one of the great ways for the children to stay healthy, long lasting health through nature and it is also a great way to have a bright future for their children because a saying goes; “a healthy body has a healthy mind,” he said.

It is to be mentioned that Dabur Herbal Toothpaste, being the pioneer of the Herbal Toothpaste segment in Nigeria, brought Teachers, Students and Dentists in a Single platform through “Strong Foundation @ Oral Care” Campaign, which is an interactive but fun-filled way of engaging school kids to learn Oral Health Care through Quiz competition, factory tour, Q&A session and photo speaks and so on. The Campaign was rolled out in Lagos from July 2021 and till now every week 2 Schools are visiting Dabur Herbal factory @ Festac town , participating the campaign while Dabur is extending it across all LGAs in Lagos in Phases and plans to go beyond Lagos in the year 2022-23.