A spokesman of the Taliban Caretaker Government on Tuesday said Afghanistan exported 698 tonnes of dried fruits in the past two weeks.

The spokesman, Inamhullah Samangani, wrote on Twitter account that “according to information provided by the Ministry of Industries and Commerce, Afghan traders exported 698 tonnes of dried fruits, including 585 tonnes of raisins.”

Samangani said the fruits and raisins were exported to European Union, Australia, the United States and several countries in Asia during the past two weeks.

The spokesman’s report followed a decline in the country’s total imports and exports since the Taliban takeover in mid-August.

The overall agricultural production, the backbone of the national economy, also declined sharply over the past couple of years due to drought and instability in rural areas.

(Xinhua/NAN)

