Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer has admitted that the club would feel the impact of Taiwo Awoniyi’s absence should the striker be named in the Super Eagles squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

The Swiss manager, however, revealed that the Iron Ones would be delighted to see the Nigerian striker join the former African champions in their hunt for a fourth continental trophy.

Awoniyi only made his Super Eagles debut in October during the World Cup qualifying series, and he may not be the first name on the team list of Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr.

The former Bordeaux manager prefers Al Shabab forward Odion Ighalo, Leicester City ace Kelechi Iheanacho, Genk star Paul Onuachu, Lorient marksman Terem Moffi as the supporting cast to first-choice striker Victor Osimhen.

But the Napoli forward suffered an injury that will require surgery at the San Siro on Sunday, which raises doubt about his availability for the Afcon in January.

Awoniyi, who has been excellent for Union Berlin all season, is one of those whose chances of making the Super Eagles squad to the tournament are brightened by Osimhen’s absence.

Should Awoniyi be in the party to Cameroon, Union Berlin would be without the services of their leading goalscorer during the Afcon that is scheduled to take place between January 9th and February 6th.

Awoniyi could miss up to four Bundesliga games and the DFB Cup tie against Hertha BSC at the start of the year.

But Union Berlin manager Fischer insists the Bundesliga high-flyers are not bothered about Awoniyi’s potential departure, but they are rather thrilled.

