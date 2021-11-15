L-R: President, Board of Governors, Chartered Financial Analyst Society of Nigeria, Ibukun Oyedeji; Chairman, J.K. Randle Professional Services, Joseph Randle; Chief Executive Officer, Advans La Fayette MFB, Gaetan Debuchy; Head, Marketing Communications, Advans Nigeria, Priscilla Iyamu; and Head, Legal, Compliance and Governance, Advans Nigeria, Jennifer Halim-Ubahakwe, during the Businessday Banks and Other Financial Institutions’(BAFI) awards ceremony in Lagos …on Saturday. Photo: Advans La Fayette MFB.

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, a member of the Advans Group, a multinational microfinance Bank in 10 countries, with 21 branches across Nigeria, has emerged the 2021 Microfinance Bank Brand of the Year at the Businessday Banks and Other Financial Institutions’ (BAFI) Awards.

This was announced by the Businessday Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) at the 9th edition of its annual awards for deserving financial institutions in Nigeria held in Lagos on Friday.

The BAFI Awards is annual event set up to recognize and celebrate organizations that have achieved excellence in the delivery of their financial services across the entire client/customer spectrum and contributed to the industry’s overall growth.

According to BAFI, the Bank was adjudged winner based on its agile operating model that has served the evolving financial needs of MSMEs in the country, and its revamped branding initiatives over the past eight years, and even more so in the past 2 years, under the leadership of Mr. Gaetan Debuchy.

Receiving the award, the Managing Director/Chief Executive officer, Mr. Gaetan Debuchy commented “We are extremely honored by this award and this is a testament of our commitment to providing innovative client-focused financial services to micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as under- served populations in a sustainable and responsible manner.”

He went further to say “we use this medium to acknowledge the support of our Group office, all Advans staff and loyal clients. This award goes beyond what we have achieved, but also about the trust vested in us, especially with the ongoing global pandemic. We promise to continue to provide simple and efficient financial services to MSMEs in Nigeria”.

Also speaking at the event, the Head of Marketing and Communications, Priscilla Iyari quipped, ‘it is so encouraging to see that the hardwork we have put into further building the brand this past year is being recognized and rewarded by reputable organisations, such as the BusinessDay”.

In addition to this Businessday Bank Brand of the year award, Advans Nigeria has also recently won the Emerging Microfinance Bank of the Year award at the Finnovex West Africa 2021, Marketing Edge Most Outstanding Customer-Centric Bank of the year award, as well as the 2021 Global Brands Magazine Best Customer-Centric MicroFinance Bank in Nigeria award.

The institution continues to be recognised for its commitment to innovation and the provision of a quality and robust microfinance banking service in Nigeria.