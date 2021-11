His performance exceptional, says varsity

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum was on Sunday conferred with Honorary Doctorate of Letters (LLD), honoris causa by Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State.

The University said Zulum was honoured for his “exceptional” performance since becoming Governor in 2019.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Governor’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau which was made available to our Maiduguri Correspondent on Sunday night.

Gusau said, the conferment on his boss was done during the University’s ninth convocation ceremony attended by Governor Zulum in Ado-Ekiti.

“Host Governor Kayode Fayemi attended the convocation.

“Proprietor and chancellor of the University, Afe Babalola, SAN, paid tribute to Governor Zulum’s unwavering commitment and dedication in serving his people.

“The award was in recognition of Zulum’s courage and resilience, as well as honesty in the face of daunting challenges facing his state.

“The University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde had at a press conference on Monday, November, 15, 2021 announced that Zulum was to be honoured for his proven integrity, character and exceptional contributions to the development of the society”. Gusau was quoted in the statement.

The VC also disclosed that The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulu Gambari and Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe were to be honoured as well with honourary doctorates to appreciate their services.

Governor Zulum was accompanied to Ado Ekiti by Senator Abubakar Kyari of Borno North, Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South, Deputy Speaker of Borno State Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Askira, Chief of Staff Prof. Isa Hussaini Marte, Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Babagana Mallumbe Mustapha, and the Vice Chancellor of Borno state University, Prof. Kyari Sandabe.