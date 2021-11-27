.

Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun continued his charitable efforts to communities in Ogun State with support for free legal representation.

On Thursday, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Ogun State donated the sum of #700,000 to Headfort Foundation to construct a mobile office for lawyers that people in the Gateway State can access for free.

He described his donation as a means of bringing relief to inmates who have been denied justice and victims of police brutality.

Chief Aderinokun also leads the Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation that has been touching the lives of people in Ogun Central Senatorial District through scholarships for students, interest-free loans for business owners, free fuel for okada riders amongst others.

“We have many legal practitioners across the country but the issue is that people do not have the resources to access their services,” Chief Aderinokun said.

“I’m happy with the donation I’ve made to help inmates who are struggling get fair trials in courts and also defend victims of police brutality which is quite rampant in our society.

“I have been following Headfort Foundation for some time and I give kudos to them for the work done so far with at least 80 lawyers ready across Nigeria. It’s a commendable service to the community.”

After receiving the cash donation from the celebrated property developer and, the Director of Headfort Foundation – Oluremi Orija assured that the funds will be utilised for its purpose and she hopes for more support from Chief Aderinokun for future projects.

Orija said: “We’re determined to provide access to justice to everyone irrespective of their social and economic status, reduce the occurrences of police brutality and provide opportunities for gaining more knowledge of Human Rights and reintegration of our beneficiaries into society.

“Your donation is helping us achieve our goals, and we are indeed grateful for your timeliness and thoughtfulness. Having you on board gives us strength and hope to carry on and you remain our hero.”

