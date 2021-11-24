By Shina Abubakar

THE Osun Police Command, yesterday, clarified that owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Dr Rahman Adedoyin, recorded a viral audio before he was arrested.

Adedoyin, in a viral audio recording, said he is not a ritualist nor a murderer and urged people to discountenance insinuations that he asked his workers to kill the Obafemi Awolowo University postgraduate student, Mr Timothy Adegoke, who lodged in his hotel.

The Public Relations Officer, Osun Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a statement said: “Upon exhumation of the corpse, it was clear to everyone present (Police, the deceased family members and the pathologist) at the scene that at the physical sight of the corpse when it was unwrapped, there was no part of the body missing otherwise, somebody would have raised the alarm on that matter at that particular time. This is the reason I made the statement. The corpse was consequently wrapped and taken to the hospital for medical examination (autopsy).

“On the issue of audio recording made by Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, the police was embarrassed with this development. On investigation, Dr. Rahman Adedoyin admitted being the author of the audio message. He said that he felt inclined to make it when some members of his staff were arrested by the police.

“He affirmed making it before he was arrested to defend himself when some people, especially the brother of the deceased, were referring to him as a ritualist. He said it was made to clear himself because; they have already maligned his character even without due process of law.

“His staff were arrested on the 11th and 12th November, 2021, while he (Dr. Rahman Adedoyin) was subsequently arrested on November 15, 2021.

“He said, he did not know whether the audio was released or when it was released until police told him about it, since he has been incarcerated since 15th November, 2021, and doesn’t have access to his phone. Meanwhile, Police will stop at nothing at unraveling who actually released the audio.

“The detention of suspects is a normal process in police investigation. The SCID Osogbo, Osun State has no VIP cell(s) designated for any person whatsoever. The following questions beg for answer; has any person officially visited the SCID cell and met the absence of the suspect(s) we are talking about? Can it be said reliably that the suspect is not in the police custody?

“Finally, answering to the above questions, I wish to state clearly that, all the suspects connected to this matter are in our lawful custody and the command even has a valid court order, justifying their detention pending the completion of police investigation.”