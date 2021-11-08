Adefisoye

Federal lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has won the award of African Most Outstanding Lawmaker of The Year. The award was organized by the prestigious and globally recognized Pan African International.

The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele was also honoured alongside Adefisoye at the event held at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel.

The award was received on behalf of the youngest federal lawmaker from Nigeria south west region by

Dr. Anthonia Alebiosu. The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army is in Maiduguri on oversight functions.

The lawmakers who spoke through Dr. Alebiosu and expressed his appreciation to the event organizers for taking time to dig into his

record of achievements since he became national assembly member in 2019. Adefisoye also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the “Not Too Young To Run Bill’ into law. He described the bill as one of the best things to have happened to Nigerian youths in the area of political participation.

He further said, “It is worthy of note that eminent personalities like Ghanian President, Nana Akufo Addo and his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta were once recipients of this award of excellence. I am also aware that a former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode had also been honoured by the organizer of this great event”.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has described the honour done to him as a pointer to the fact that age should not be a barrier in making meaningful contributions to the development of a nation. He therefore urged the youths to come on board and make themselves available in the area of nation building through the platform of politics.

Speaking further, Adefisoye pointed out that he had successfully executed more than 40 projects in the areas of human and infrastructural development as a federal lawmaker. He added that this achievement was in addition to his active participation in the core legislative duties at the national assembly.

The federal legislator also dedicated the award to Nigerian youths and charged them to take advantage of politics to birth a better and greater nation.

“In conclusion, I will like to dedicate this award to all the youths of Nigerian as an invitation to come on board and join hands with people like me to make this country a better and greater one”, said Adefisoye.