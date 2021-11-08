The Maye of Yoruba Kingdom and Founder of Oduduwa University,Ipetumodu, via Ile-ife in Osun state ,Atobatele (Dr)Rahmon Adegoke Adedoyin has called on lovers of Ile-ife to assist the ancient town to rehabilitate the township and entry roads, majority of which are all in state of disrepair.

Dr Adedoyin in a statement made available to Vanguard said this became imperative because of the harrowing experience the residents are passing through as a result of the poor conditions of the roads and most importantly that the governments alone should not be left to repair the roads.

One of Nigeria’s foremost educationists and business mogul said this during the commencement of the Rehabilitation of Mayfair/Nitel road which he decided to personally repair to ease the lives of the residents and businesses of the area.

He said it’s an eyesore and an embarrassment that many township roads in the ancient town have totally collapsed over the years without substantial help coming from the politicians who are representing the people at various levels of governments.

Dr Adedoyin said since majority of the politicians have refused to do the needful, the onus lies on those who are lovers of Ile-ife to come to the rescue of the residents and businesses that are feeling the pains.

He said,”it’s very embarrassing and disgusting that many of our roads are in a terrible state of disrepair and its taking heavy toll on the residents and many businesses in town.

“I have decided to repair the Mayfair/Nitel Road to ease businesses in that area and also improve on the lives of the residents.

“This is just like a drop of water in the ocean, and that is why I’m passionately calling on natives of Ile-ife both in Nigeria and diaspora to come to our rescue.

Life can return to normalcy with several helps like I have done ,from people with like minds.

“It’s obvious that the government we are all relying on,can’t be of significant help and we have waited for years.

“Unfortunately too, many of our elective members at various levels of governments have turned blind eye to our plight, hence the need for us to take our destiny in our hands.”