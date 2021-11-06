Adeboye, Oritsejafor, Bismark, Otabil to speak at TREM 2021 Kingdom Life Conference

Pastor E A. Adeboye the General overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ayo Oritsejafor former CAN President, Tudor Bismark from Zimbabwe, Mensa Otabil from Ghana and other anointed men of God will be speaking at the 32nd edition of the Kingdom Life World Conference, which is the annual convention of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) with the theme “Exceeding Glory”, will be holding from the 21st of November to the 28th of November, 2021 as one of the major highlights to mark the 40 years of TREM as a ministry.

The annual convention will be held at the TREM World Headquarters along Gbagada Expressway, Anthony Oke, Lagos, with an opening ceremony on the 21st of November from 5 pm to 8 pm and morning session 9 am and evening session 5 pm daily throughout the duration of the week-long conference, the closing service of the convention with be on the 28 of November 2021, when the church will also be formally celebrating her 40th Anniversary.

Since its evolution in 1990 with the theme Walking in Dominium, the church has had several themes that become a life experience of those who make out time to be at the conference and this year’s edition will not be different.

Notable men of God that has graced the conference as speakers over the years include Late Archbishop Benson Idahosa, Late Dr Morris Cerullo, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, Dr Felix Omobude, Bishop Simon Okah, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Dr. Uma Ukpai, Rev George Adegboye, Dr. Tunde Joda, Bishop Charles Agyin Asare From Ghana, Bishop Tudor Bismark, From Zimbabwe, Bishop Joe Imakando From Zambia, Pastor Tim Storrey, Dr Richard Ford, Dr Greg & Cyndi Romine, Dr Jerry Wolcson, Bishop Oyedepo David, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo and many more anointed men of God.

A special International Women Prayer Conference (IWPC) for both Men and women is scheduled for November 25th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and Bishop Peace Okonkwo will be ministering alongside other women of God.

On the 26th is the Radical Worship Musical Concert from 9pm till down and Christian music lover are expected to register at the church website: www.trem.org in compliance with covid-19 protocol.

The Zamar music concert which is referred to as Radical Worship music experience has had gospel artist like Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey, Chioma Jesus, Sammie Okposo, Mercy Chinwo, Onos, Jerry Sax, Emeka Jonathan, Oluwanonibisi and many more anointed Christian music artist.

Also for the first time in concert, the host choir, Evangel Voices will also be ministering.

Vanguard News Nigeria