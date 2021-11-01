Newly elected executive of El Marino sports club

El Marino Sports Club, a Lagos-Based International Sports Club has elected its new executive members for the 2021-2022 Club year.

At the club’s 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held yesterday in Epe, Lagos State Mr. Babatunde Adebayo emerged as the New Team Manager.

According to a Statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, the list of other newly elected officials include Mr. Sunday Iwobho (Secretary General), Mr. Igho Obajuwana (Financial Secretary), Mr. Chris Bamidele Oloko (Provost/ Enforcer), Mr. Obafemi Obadina (Team Captain) and Mr. Hilton Enearu (Welfare Secretary)

Others are Mr. Emeka Ezeh (Publicity Secretary), Mr. Efe Etoroma (Assistant Secretary), Mr. Ekakitie Irikefe (Assistant Welfare Secretary) and Mr. Uchechi Okere (Internal Auditor).

“Otunba Seyi Adefarati was also elected to the Board of Trustees by the General Assembly at the AGM. Adefarati is Past Team Manager (PTM) of the Club and was voted to fill the vacancy created as a result of the death of an active member of the BOT, Late Surveyor Toyin Odunowo.

While inaugurating the New Executive Members of the club, the Chairman of the Board of Trustee (CBOT) Barrister Stephen Ighomuaye praised the good conduct of the election and the organizing of the AGM. He encouraged the every new executive members to exceed the good performance of the outgoing Exco”.

The event had in attendance other members of the Board of Trustees including Chief Adetokunbo Modupe, Mr Remi Koledoye and Barrister Edoka Onyeke. Some Guests and Friends of the Club were also in attendance.