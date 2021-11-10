Adaralewa marks 5th anniversary with graduation and fashion show

Chief Executive Officer, Adaralewa, Mrs Temitope Ajayi

Adaralewa Fashion School, owners of Adaralewa Trends brand, has put all things in place for a two-in-one event scheduled for this Sunday, November 14.

It is also Adaralewa marking its fifth anniversary of producing quality wear and fashion designers.

A statement by Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Temitope Ajayi, noted that the graduation-cum-fashion show is an opportunity for the professionals the institution curated to announce themselves on the runway.

She said the institution, which she noted as “Number one fashion School in Alimosho axis,” is top class quality when it comes to fashion training, ready-to-wear casuals, male senator suits, kiddies trend, and much more.

“Do you have an interest in fashion? Do you often get inspiration about styles and wish you could create them

“Do you stay within the axis of Alimosho? Do you intend to have a fashion brand soon?” she asked.

“At Adaralewa, we make these dreams come through.

“It is for this reason that this graduation ceremony is also a fashion show.

“Creativity will be on display,” she added.

The seed of Adaralewa, she explained, was planted by her mother who had a flare for cloth making and hair dressing.

Narrating how it all began, she said: “In 20028, while I was still in school, my father paid for the revamping of a sewing machine my mother left behind.

“In 2016, after I had acquired more skills and knowledge, Adaralewa was born.

“We’ve come far and produced students that have gone on to become CEOs of their own brands.

“It’s for these reasons that this fifth anniversary is going to be special,” Mrs Ajayi enthused.

This Sunday event, she added, will also be one of fun as comedians, singers and actors would be performing.

Vanguard New Nigeria