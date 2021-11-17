An non-governmental organisation in Africa known as African Child Social Empowerment Center(ACSEC) has announced its readiness to join the campaign against rape and sexual abuse across Africa and especially Nigeria as it sets to launch the “Campaign Against Rape Project” in Nigeria.

According to reports, the “Campaign Against Rape Project” will be launched on the 19th of November 2021 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University’s Multipurpose Hall in Anambra State, Nigeria. As it is anticipated to record the massive attendance of several notable organizations, distinguished personalities and partners from across Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking with an Executive Member of African Child Social Empowerment Center(ACSEC), he explained that the organising Committee is working earnestly to ensure that the forthcoming launch is a fruition. The launch is however supported by few notable otganizations, some of which includes the Ministry of Women and Children Welfare, Ministry of Health, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Anambra State Police Command.

Other participating organizations and Supporters includes Rose Specialist Hospital, ANIP, Classic Gates Estate Limited, Students Union Government, the International Federation of Women Lawyers, (FIDA), Ministry of Basic Education, Ministry of Justice, The Public Complaint Commission and amongst others.

The African Child Social Empowerment Center(ACSEC) is a nongovernmental, non-profit and social organizatiom focused on children, youth and community development. The initiative was founded by a young Nigerian known as Bonaventure Enemali in 2008 in the cause of his one year national youths service Corps on discovery of inefficiency among African Children and Youths, hence to nurture and promote their skills and talents.

However, today the organization has gone beyond the initial parent idea through the formation of twelve core projects such as ACSEC Annual Convention/Talent Day and Competition; Campaign Against Rape Project(CARP), Moment With Children(MWC), Strategic African Youth Empowerment Forum(SAYEF) and Strategic African Child Empowerment Forum(SACEF).

Other major projects includes the Sensitisation Program on HIV/AIDS, Self-Development, Self Awareness, Value Orient Leadership, ACSEC Club Projects, African Child Sport Club Projects, African Child Sport Club, Modelling Club, Entrepreneurship Club, Music Club, Dancing Club, Technical Club, Family Counselling Projects, Good Education For Africa Project(GETAP), Adult Education Project(AEP), Out of School Education Project(OSEP), In school Education Project(ISEP) to commemorate the International Day for the African Child and Advocacy.