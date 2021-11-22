.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF) has said that the Ndigbo’s demand for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, suggested that the tribal organisation was in support of his alleged atrocities against Nigeria.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, said that anyone accused of a serious crime against the state should be allowed to face the law.

He said: “Why should somebody who is accused caused of serious crimes against the state be released by the executive because his tribal organisation has so demanded? If we start doing that there is no more rule of law again in Nigeria.”

“If there is no rule of law, there is no democracy. If the man is convicted, we will understand if there is a plea to the president to grant him a pardon through the prerogative of mercy as stated in the constitution.”

“We do not agree that a person accused of serious crimes against the state, the type that this Nnamdi Kanu is accused of should be freed.”

“It appears Ohanaeze Ndigbo has always been in support of his activities some of which have cost a lot of lives including those of security agents.”

“If they are not against his alleged crimes, why demand his release without his going through the due process of the law? Is he above the law of the land?”